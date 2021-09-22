Judge Finds AI Co. In Contempt In IP Row, But Won't End Case

By Britain Eakin (September 22, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by Voice Tech Corp. to enter a default judgment against artificial intelligence company Mycroft AI in a dispute over voice command patents, but did find Mycroft in contempt for reposting online content the court had previously ordered it to remove. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark said Mycroft's conduct didn't rise to the level of contempt to warrant the extreme sanction of ending the case altogether. But she did determine that Mycroft violated an April 2020 order to "assertively take down" portions of a threatening blog post its...

