Restaurant Payments Biz Sunday Lands $100M Series A

By McCord Pagan (September 22, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Just five months after its launch, restaurant payments system Sunday said Wednesday it had raised $100 million in a Series A financing that included Coatue and DST Global. Atlanta-based Sunday said in a statement that since its launch in April of this year, its payments platform has been adopted by more than 1,500 restaurants and used by over 1.1 million consumers. "We are honored that this funding round is happening so quickly after our seed round, recognizing the value that we provide and that we will create for restaurateurs, their customers and the incredible potential of the addressable market value," Sunday...

