Former Senate Trade Counsel Confirmed As Deputy USTR

By Alex Lawson (September 22, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed a veteran Capitol Hill staffer to serve as a deputy U.S. trade representative Wednesday, providing a lift to the Biden administration as it looks to craft a full-fledged trade agenda. An 80-18 vote capped a relatively smooth confirmation process for Jayme White, who has worked in Congress for the last two decades, including as the chief trade counsel for Senate Finance Committee Democrats since 2014. White is the first deputy confirmed to serve under U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who was confirmed with a 98-0 vote in March. The Biden administration has pledged to implement a more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS