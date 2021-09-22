MedMen Founders' New Co. Sues Pot Chain Over Sale Plans

By Sam Reisman (September 22, 2021, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A company run by the ousted co-founders of cannabis giant MedMen has alleged in a lawsuit that the founders of a California dispensary chain that it has invested in are planning to sell off the company to benefit themselves. According to a complaint removed to California federal court on Sunday, the principals of dispensary chain Coastal Holding Co. are selling off the company without consulting the shareholders who should have a say in the matter. The complaint was filed by an entity called LMAJ LLC, whose officers include Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin, the MedMen co-founders who resigned from the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS