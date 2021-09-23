FERC Puts New Grid Regs On Table After Texas Blackouts

By Keith Goldberg (September 23, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Power plant owners should be required to winterize their facilities in order to avoid a repeat of the widespread, deadly blackouts in Texas caused by Winter Storm Uri, federal grid regulators said Thursday. New, mandatory grid reliability standards for electricity generation operators headlined the recommendations contained in a report probing the February storm-induced outages. The report was produced by staff of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and North American Electric Reliability Corp., which oversees the reliability of the U.S. bulk power system at FERC's behest. The FERC-NERC report, unveiled at FERC's monthly open meeting on Thursday, recommended the modification of weather-related...

