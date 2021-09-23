Contracting Co. Operators Charged In Agriculture Visa Case

By Grace Dixon (September 23, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida grand jury returned a six-count indictment against three employees at a labor contracting company that allegedly exploited and extorted migrant agricultural workers, harbored them after their visas expired and falsified documents to avoid federal scrutiny. In an indictment inked Sept. 15 and unsealed Wednesday, a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida alleged that Bladimir Moreno, Christina Gamez and Guadalupe Mendes Mendoza used the cover of their contracting company, Los Villatoros Harvesting LLC, to recruit foreign workers to pay an upfront fee and work for the company on an agricultural visa, only to underpay and extort the workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS