NYC School Staff Vaccine Mandate Can Move Forward

By Melissa Angell (September 22, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge on Wednesday lifted a temporary restraining order that barred the implementation of the Big Apple's vaccine requirement for public school staff. In a five-page order, Justice Laurence L. Love ruled that the municipal unions petitioning to stop the mandate are unlikely to prevail and noted that the public's health interests outweigh the interests of the petitioners. "The state and federal courts have consistently held that a mandatory vaccine requirement does not violate substantive due process rights and properly fall within the State's police power," the judge wrote in his order. The judge took note that...

