Fed 'Closely Monitoring' Wells Fargo's Cleanup, Powell Says

By Jon Hill (September 22, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that Wells Fargo could face further supervisory action if it doesn't satisfactorily fix the problems that led the central bank to slap a $2 trillion asset cap on the bank. At a press conference, Powell said the Fed won't lift the asset cap until the California banking giant fully addresses all the compliance deficiencies and other issues that the central bank cited when imposing the unprecedented growth restriction in 2018. Powell declined to discuss in more detail how the Fed views Wells Fargo's progress to date, but he also didn't rule out the possibility...

