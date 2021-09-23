Cincinnati Scores 7 Virus Coverage Dismissals In Tenn., Pa.

By Shawn Rice (September 23, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co. won seven dismissals of coronavirus coverage suits in Tennessee and Pennsylvania federal courts, but a Missouri federal judge allowed a Kansas City restaurant and bar owner to head to trial against the insurer on its business income coverage claim. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. of the Middle District of Tennessee held Wednesday that the presence of the coronavirus didn't cause physical loss or damage to Nashville restaurants and a dental practice. Also Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sánchez of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said government shutdown orders didn't cause a covered loss to a...

