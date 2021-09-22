FDA Greenlights Pfizer Vaccine Boosters For COVID

By Jeff Overley (September 22, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency clearance Wednesday night for booster shots of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for individuals who are especially susceptible to COVID-19, including older Americans and those at high risk of severe illness. The FDA on Wednesday granted emergency clearance for certain high-risk populations to get booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The agency's announcement followed extensive public debate over the need for such boosters, given that severe cases of COVID-19 have been relatively rare among the fully vaccinated. An FDA advisory committee last week endorsed extra jabs for certain populations but overwhelmingly refused to recommend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS