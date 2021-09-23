Wash. Judge Tosses Fitness Centers' Virus Coverage Suits

By Eli Flesch (September 23, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Two Washington-based fitness centers aren't entitled to coverage for their pandemic losses, a federal judge has ruled, saying they failed to show that they sustained the kind of physical loss that would qualify them for coverage under their insurance policies. U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein on Wednesday cited a previous ruling she issued in May dismissing scores of suits similar to those brought by Soul Fitness and Hot Yoga Inc. as precluding coverage for the exercise centers. In those suits, she said, the businesses didn't allege loss required for coverage under their "all-risk" policies. "Because all of the plaintiffs' theories of...

