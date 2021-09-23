PTAB Upholds Bulk Of Claims In Medtronic Patents

By Britain Eakin (September 23, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld all claims in two Medtronic Inc. patents covering its InterStim sacral stimulation system used to treat bladder and bowel control issues, but invalidated several claims in a third patent in challenges brought by Axonics Inc. The decisions, which were handed down Wednesday, followed separate PTAB rulings last week that upheld all but one claim in three related Medtronic patents challenged by Axonics. Medtronic has accused Axonics of infringing all six patents, plus one other, with its r-SNM system for treating bowel incontinence. The 2019 parallel suit in the Central District of California has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS