Watchdog Issues Ultimatum To Smaller Pension Schemes

By Martin Croucher (September 23, 2021, 1:40 PM BST) -- Smaller pension plans should be wound up if they are unable to demonstrate that they offer value for their members, the retirement savings watchdog said on Thursday. The Pensions Regulator said that trustees of defined contribution schemes that have less than £100 million ($137 million) in assets should carry out a detailed "self-assessment" from next month and report the findings to the watchdog. The regulator said that a retirement savings plan should be closed and members should be transferred to an alternative plan, a process known as winding up, if it is found to not offer value for money. "Millions of...

