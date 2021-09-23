EU Warns 4 Member Countries Over Tax Infractions

By Todd Buell (September 23, 2021, 4:42 PM BST) -- The European Union's executive body flagged four member countries Thursday for violations of EU tax law in areas including anti-avoidance rules, taxes on automobiles and value-added tax. Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece and Italy were in violation of EU tax law, the European Commission said. If the four countries fail to make changes, the commission could bring them before the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg. The commission said Cyprus had not implemented the interest limitation rule of the EU's anti-tax avoidance directive correctly. Cyprus uses a part of the law that exempts financial undertakings from interest limitation...

