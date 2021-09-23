ECJ Adviser Says Volkswagen Software Is Defeat Device

By Joanne Faulkner (September 23, 2021, 4:53 PM BST) -- An adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday that software used in Volkswagen cars to alter the quantity of pollutants emitted by tailpipes depending on external temperature breaches the bloc's consumer contract laws, potentially paving the way for more "Dieselgate" litigation. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos told the European Court of Justice in a non-binding opinion that software made by Volkswagen, and also used by Porsche, should be considered a so-called defeat device that can be used to cheat emissions tests. Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to using illegal software to get around U.S. diesel engine tests and make its vehicles appear...

