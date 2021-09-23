3 Firms Guide Cresco Labs' $90M Buy Of Pa. Pot Dispensaries

By Katryna Perera (September 23, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Multi-state cannabis operator and wholesaler Cresco Labs announced Thursday it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire three Cure Penn dispensaries in Pennsylvania for roughly $90 million, in a deal guided by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, TingleMerrett LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Cresco stated in a press release that it will acquire 100% of the equity assets of the three dispensaries, which are located in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. According to the release, the transaction will be completed on a cash-free, debt-free basis through a cash-and-stock payment. Creso already owns four Sunnyside branded dispensaries in the Keystone State, which legalized...

