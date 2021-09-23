Creditors Want Ukrainian To Face UK Bankruptcy Proceedings

By Richard Crump (September 23, 2021, 5:25 PM BST) -- Bankruptcy proceedings in Ukraine against a businessman embroiled in a multimillion-dollar fraud lawsuit should not prevent creditors from pursuing his bankruptcy in the English courts, a British asset recovery company said at a court hearing on Thursday. WWRT Ltd. is suing Serhiy Tyshchenko, a dual British and Ukrainian citizen, and his former wife Olena Tyshchenko over an alleged fraud against JSC Fortuna Bank in Ukraine. The asset recovery company argued that the High Court has the jurisdiction to make a bankruptcy order against Serhiy, regardless of proceedings in another country. The company appeared as a supporting creditor in a bankruptcy petition...

