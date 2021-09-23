Georgia Gov. Appoints Commission To Review DA Indictment

By Matt Perez (September 23, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Wednesday appointing a three-person review commission to determine if indicted Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones should be suspended from office. In his executive order, Kemp appointed retired Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton, South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney Joe Mulholland and Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Samir Patel to the review commission. Jones was indicted on nine counts of felony, including influencing witnesses, attempted subornation of perjury, violation of oath by a public officer and bribery. In July, Jones allegedly attempted to persuade a police officer to falsely testify...

