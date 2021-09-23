Firms Can Send Group Votes On Boy Scouts' Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (September 23, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday told law firms representing sexual abuse claimants in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 case that they can file collective ballots on behalf of their clients on the organization's bankruptcy plan. At a five-hour hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the use of the so-called master ballots, rejecting arguments that they would be used to include invalid claims in the vote tally on the BSA's proposed Chapter 11 plan. "I'm not going to stop the master ballots from going out. I'm going to see where they end up," she said....

