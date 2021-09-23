Calif. Becomes 1st State To Limit Warehouse Worker Quotas

By Beverly Banks (September 23, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law a first-of-its-kind bill that protects warehouse workers from being forced to meet quotas that bar them from taking meal and rest breaks, using the bathroom or following safety protocols. The governor's office said A.B. 701, which goes into effect next year, is "nation-leading legislation" that requires companies to share details about production quotas with employees and prevents them from firing an employee for not meeting an undisclosed quota. Companies must also disclose 90 days of work-speed data that is set for employees, which includes the quantity of tasks performed or the rate at which they're performed. "The bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS