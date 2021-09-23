Home REIT Raises $481M In Upsized Offering

By Andrew McIntyre (September 23, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Home REIT has raised £350 million (roughly $481 million) in an upsized offering of new shares, according to an announcement from the U.K. firm on Thursday. Home REIT PLC, which invests in homeless accommodations in the U.K., said it sold 321,100,917 shares at 109 pence a share, and plans to use the proceeds in part to fund a pipeline of planned acquisitions. The firm in late August had planned to sell 240,570,465 shares at 109 pence a share for proceeds of roughly £262 million. "We are grateful to our existing shareholders and new investors for their support which has led to...

