FTC Fights Axon's High Court Bid In Constitutional Challenge

By Matthew Perlman (September 23, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a bid from law enforcement supplier Axon Enterprise Inc. to challenge the agency's authority and structure before facing a lengthy administrative proceeding over a completed merger. Acting Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher filed a brief on behalf of the commission on Wednesday opposing Axon's July petition asking the high court to review a split Ninth Circuit ruling that affirmed dismissal of its case. The brief argued that Axon believes it can bypass the plan established by Congress for reviewing commission decisions by seeking to have the courts halt the agency's...

