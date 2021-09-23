Gibson Dunn Under Fire For Billing In Landmark Theatres Suit

By Rose Krebs (September 23, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP have been accused of problematic billing in a Delaware Chancery Court suit over a price adjustment dispute that followed the 2018 sale of Landmark Theatres to billionaire real estate developer's Charles S. Cohen's theatrical production and distribution company. In a brief filed late Tuesday, Cohen Exhibition Company LLC told Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. that a request by Gibson Dunn and Ross Aronstam to have the buyer reimburse roughly $840,000 of the sellers' legal costs and expenses should be reduced by no less than about $396,000. A lesser-than-sought amount...

