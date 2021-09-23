FTC Probing HollyFrontier's $2.5B Energy Biz Buys

By Bryan Koenig (September 23, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Petroleum company HollyFrontier Corp. and its Holly Energy Partners LP unit disclosed Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has initiated an in-depth investigation into their plans to buy oil and pipeline businesses from The Sinclair Cos. in a pair of deals valued at about $2.5 billion. In separate investor filings, the companies reported a so-called second request for information from the FTC that automatically pauses the 30-day review clock for the length of the investigation. The companies announced the deals in the beginning of August, under which HollyFrontier is buying a pair of refineries, along with Sinclair's branded marketing and diesel businesses...

