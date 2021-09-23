Tyson Yanked Job Offer Over Earlier EEOC Charge, Suit Says

By Ryan Harroff (September 23, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods revoked its offer to rehire a former employee after it realized she had previously gone to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission with a pregnancy discrimination charge, according to a new suit from the EEOC. Lakendra Moore applied for a position at Tyson unit Keystone Foods-Eufaula Division LLC and was initially hired, only to lose her offer after a human resources representative discovered that she had settled a discrimination charge against the company through the EEOC in 2018, according to the complaint filed in Alabama federal court Tuesday. The EEOC alleged that the human resources agent claimed during a...

