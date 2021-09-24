Faegre Drinker Facing DQ Bid In Del. Insurance Row

By Rose Krebs (September 24, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Specialty insurance distributor Amwins Group is urging a Delaware federal judge to disqualify Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP from representing carriers it has sued for alleged breach of contract, saying the law firm may have a potential conflict of interest. In a brief filed Thursday, Amwins Group LLC told U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark that Faegre Drinker should be disqualified because it is "concurrently representing Amwins' interests in a Texas case and adverse to Amwins in this case." "These representations cannot be simultaneously undertaken without the informed consent of Amwins, which has not been requested or given," the brief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS