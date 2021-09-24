Liberty Steel Unit Sued For $138M Venture Capital Loan

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 24, 2021, 4:07 PM BST) -- A U.S. venture capital firm is suing one of the companies controlled by steel mogul Sanjeev Gupta for $137.7 million in loans it says fell due when the business' parent collapsed. Lightship Capital II LLC told the High Court in an Aug. 31 claim, which has just been made public, that Liberty Industries France — part of the Liberty Steel group owned by Gupta — should be ordered to repay the $137 million in loans. The claim argues that the original contract specified that the loans would come due immediately if there was a change of control at Liberty Industries. Such...

