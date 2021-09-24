Dexcom Fights Abbott's Bid to Invalidate Glucose Monitors

By Silvia Martelli (September 24, 2021, 2:36 PM BST) -- Dexcom has urged a London court to invalidate several glucose monitoring patents held by of Abbott Laboratories, hitting back at allegations that its systems infringe on the rival's protected technology. Dexcom Inc. told the High Court in a defense on Sept. 22 that its glucose monitoring systems, which track blood sugar levels in diabetics, do not violate Abbott's patents as they rely on original technology. Dexcom also claimed, in a grounds-of-invalidity filed on the same date, that the Abbott Laboratories Ltd. patents at issue are invalid. They "did not involve an inventive step" but relied on previous inventions or common knowledge,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS