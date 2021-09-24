House Narrowly Approves Abortion Rights Bill

By Adam Lidgett (September 24, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Friday pushed through a measure that would protect abortion rights by statute across the country, a move that comes amid bitter fights in Texas and Mississippi about a woman's constitutional right to abortion. By a narrow 218-211 vote, House legislators passed the Women's Health Protection Act, H.R. 3755, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. The would-be law is meant to protect abortion providers and give patients legal protections as well across the U.S., although it now goes to the Senate, where its future is uncertain. "The House has stepped in where the courts have...

