Doctor Immune From Fired Temple Prof's Suit, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 23, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A physician facing defamation claims for making sexual harassment allegations against a former Temple University medical professor urged the Third Circuit Thursday to grant her immunity from the lawsuit, arguing that the law protects statements made in connection with "quasi-judicial" proceedings. During oral argument in Philadelphia, an attorney for Dr. Shivani Dua, a former resident in Temple's physical medicine and rehabilitation program, sought to undo a Pennsylvania federal court's ruling that it was too early to toss the claims from Dr. Michael Weinik because it was unclear if she intended her anonymous report to be included in the disciplinary process that...

