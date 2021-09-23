CBP Broke Policies Tracking U.S. Citizens In Migrant Caravan

By Mike LaSusa (September 23, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An internal watchdog report has found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials broke agency policies by improperly tracking U.S. citizens with ties to migrant caravans, subjecting them to unnecessary screenings, and attempting to have them barred from entering Mexico. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General published a report this week examining CBP's actions with respect to U.S. citizen travelers associated with migrant caravans approaching the southern side of the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018 and 2019. The inspector general said the report was prepared in response to concerns raised by attorneys, media outlets and others that the monitoring...

