Senate OKs Public Policy Vet As Deputy USTR

By Alyssa Aquino (September 23, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed an Obama administration veteran as a deputy U.S. trade representative Thursday, one day after it greenlighted a longtime Capitol Hill staffer for a separate deputy slot. Sarah Bianchi's nomination sailed through the Senate in an 85-11 vote. Bianchi, who has served in a variety of advisory positions under former President Barack Obama, including as head of former Vice President Joe Biden's economic and domestic policy team, will join the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative directly from the private sector, where she has worked at Evercore ISI, BlackRock Inc. and Airbnb Inc. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who...

