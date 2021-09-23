Two-Part NTA Still Ends Parole, Launches Removal, BIA Rules

By Jennifer Doherty (September 23, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Mexican woman who was served with a two-part notice to appear lost her challenge to the order of removal against her Thursday, with the Board of Immigration Appeals holding that the defective notice was still sufficient to launch removal proceedings. In denying Josefina Arambula-Bravo's petition for review, the BIA revisited its interpretation of U.S. Supreme Court's decisions in Pereira v. Sessions and Niz-Chavez v. Garland, which held that notices to appear that lack specific information violate federal immigration statutes. As an initial matter, Arambula-Bravo argued that, under Pereira, because she did not receive all the necessary information for her initial...

