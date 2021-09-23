Texas' 6-Week Abortion Ban Returns To Supreme Court

By Jimmy Hoover (September 23, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Reproductive rights groups are once again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Texas' six-week abortion ban that went into effect earlier this month, this time taking aim at the way in which the state has tried to shield the law from judicial review. A coalition of Texas abortion providers led by Whole Woman's Health returned to the high court on Thursday challenging Texas' "Heartbeat Bill," which allows members of the public to sue to enforce a six-week abortion ban, with successful actions resulting in at least $10,000 in damages. The Supreme Court rejected an earlier effort to block the law...

