QVC Ducks Antitrust Claim In Suzanne Somers Diet Pill Row

By Matt Fair (September 24, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has nixed a claim alleging antitrust violations on the part of QVC Inc. as part of a broader lawsuit from actress and entrepreneur Suzanne Somers accusing the home shopping giant of scheming to freeze her out of the market for nutritional supplements. U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney ruled Thursday that Somers and her company, SLC Sweet Inc., had failed to show that the so-called direct response television programming market allegedly monopolized by QVC offered a singularly unique means to reach potential customers that other retailers, such as brick-and-mortar stores, did not provide. "Nowhere in the record do...

