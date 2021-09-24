Cypriot Shipping Co. Hit With $2M Fine For Illegal Dumping

By Morgan Conley (September 24, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A Cyprus-based shipping company will pay $2 million in penalties after pleading guilty to two felony offenses for illegally dumping oily bilge water into the Atlantic Ocean and trying to hide its misconduct from the U.S. Coast Guard. Federal courts in Virginia and Louisiana on Thursday accepted Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited's decision to plead guilty to illegally discharging oily bilge water during a voyage that included visiting ports in New Orleans and Newport News, Virginia. DWM, which admitted to violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships, must pay the $2 million fine in addition to being on probation for four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS