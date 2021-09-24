Health Beverage Co. Seeks To Block Rival's Name In IP Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 24, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Health food and beverage company Remedy Organics asked a New Jersey federal court Friday to block a competitor from using the name "Remedy Drinks," saying the brand infringes its registered trademark and already has fostered confusion in the marketplace. A day after bringing an infringement suit against Australia-based Remedy Drinks Pty. Ltd. and related entities, Remedy Organics — whose products are sold in Walmart and other retail stores — moved for a preliminary injunction, claiming the use of Remedy Drinks would jeopardize the value of its own business and take Remedy Organics' reputation out of its hands. "If the defendants were...

