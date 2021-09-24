9th Circ. Revives Forced Abortion Asylum Case

By Jennifer Doherty (September 24, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Two immigration courts improperly dismissed evidence supporting a Chinese woman's claims that government officials forced her to undergo an abortion in her home country, according to the Ninth Circuit, which revived her family's asylum case. An immigration judge found Hui Wang's testimony credible, but requested more evidence to support her allegations. Though Wang provided affidavits from her mother and father corroborating her claims, as well as a certificate of diagnosis, the judge ultimately denied her applications for asylum, withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture for herself, her husband and her son. The Board of Immigration Appeals affirmed...

