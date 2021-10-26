Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Skadden Strives To Tame Flames In Endo's Opioid Imbroglio

By Jeff Overley (October 26, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Scorched by cover-up claims in nationwide opioid litigation, Endo Pharmaceuticals is hoping for heroics from a Skadden squad that is belatedly revealing vast volumes of drug marketing records, a strategy that could simultaneously snuff out some discovery deficiencies and fuel new doubts about the drugmaker's initial transparency.

Endo's enlistment of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP comes amid a burgeoning blaze of scrutiny that is threatening to incinerate much of the company's cash. Allegations that Endo concealed incriminating evidence about its promotion of prescription narcotics have precipitated a default liability judgment, settlements collectively worth $85 million and questions about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!