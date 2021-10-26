Skadden Strives To Tame Flames In Endo's Opioid Imbroglio

By Jeff Overley (October 26, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Scorched by cover-up claims in nationwide opioid litigation, Endo Pharmaceuticals is hoping for heroics from a Skadden squad that is belatedly revealing vast volumes of drug marketing records, a strategy that could simultaneously snuff out some discovery deficiencies and fuel new doubts about the drugmaker's initial transparency. Endo's enlistment of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP comes amid a burgeoning blaze of scrutiny that is threatening to incinerate much of the company's cash. Allegations that Endo concealed incriminating evidence about its promotion of prescription narcotics have precipitated a default liability judgment, settlements collectively worth $85 million and questions about the...

