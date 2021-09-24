DirecTV Arbitration Clause 'Pro-Consumer,' 4th Circ. Told

By Christopher Cole (September 24, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- DirecTV has urged the Fourth Circuit to overturn a lower court's decision to keep a proposed class action over robocalls out of arbiters' hands, saying its arbitration agreement has "pro-consumer" benefits and customers are well aware of what they are signing. The satellite TV giant is appealing a West Virginia federal judge's February ruling that mostly kept intact the suit accusing the company of making unwanted calls to customers. That decision found that DirecTV's mandatory arbitration clause, under an AT&T Mobility agreement, was "unconscionable" and could not be used to derail the court action. "Under West Virginia law, a contract provision...

