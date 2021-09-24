British Pension Scheme Funding Falls By £1.6B

By Martin Croucher (September 24, 2021, 3:13 PM BST) -- The amount that companies paid to plug funding gaps in staff pension schemes fell by £1.6 billion ($2.2 billion) at the start of 2021, according to figures published on Friday, as business continues to wrestle with economic uncertainty amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Office for National Statistics reported that so-called deficit recovery contributions fell 27% to £4.6 billion in the first three months of the year, compared with £6.2 billion in the final quarter of 2020. The Pensions Regulator introduced a flexible approach last year for businesses concerned about economic stability during the pandemic.This enabled them to temporarily suspend mandatory deficit...

