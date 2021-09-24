Charles Stanley Takeover By Raymond James Inches Closer

By Joanne Faulkner (September 24, 2021, 4:15 PM BST) -- Wealth manager Charles Stanley edged closer to its £278.9 million ($381.6 million) acquisition by U.S. financial group Raymond James on Friday after a judge agreed the company could cancel unregistered shares. Judge Barnett said he would sign off a reduction-of-capital order to cancel 84,988 of the company's ordinary shares of 25 pence each. Charles Stanley is seeking to mop up its shareholders for its new owners before hopefully closing the deal at the end of the year. The shares in question are bearer shares and are not registered to any name. They are owned by whoever holds the physical certificate but...

