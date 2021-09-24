Ex-Anadarko Worker Files Suit Over Severance Denial

By Rachel Stone (September 24, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A former Anadarko Petroleum manager claimed in a lawsuit in Colorado federal court that he was unlawfully denied a severance payout when he left the company after its 2019 acquisition by Occidental Petroleum. David B. Hoff's Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, filed Thursday, targeted the Amended and Restated Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Change of Control Severance Plan, which he said allowed employees to resign for a "good reason" within a year of the Occidental transaction and still obtain separation benefits. Hoff said he had a good reason for resigning in June 2020 — namely, Occidental's decision to only give him small assignments...

