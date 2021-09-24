Mass. Police Union Can't Halt Vax Mandate For Bargaining

By Brian Dowling (September 24, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court judge on Thursday denied a bid by the state's police union to block Gov. Charlie Baker's vaccine mandate for executive branch employees, saying the public health benefits outweigh any need to stay the policy pending further bargaining. Suffolk Superior Court Associate Justice Jackie Cowan rejected the State Police Association of Massachusetts' request for a preliminary injunction, one week after the union sued the state over the mandate. The union has an interest in bargaining over the mandate's terms, the justice said, but that is outweighed by the public's interest in addressing the pandemic through the state's chosen...

