11th Circ. May Wait On High Court Ruling In Ga. Abortion Case

By Rosie Manins (September 24, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges indicated Friday they are likely to stay Georgia's bid to revive its controversial abortion bill until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a Mississippi abortion case that challenges Roe v. Wade. The High Court is due to hear oral arguments in December in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, in which Mississippi is defending its ban on most abortions and urging the justices to overrule Roe, the landmark 1973 holding that pregnant women can choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. Georgia is appealing a trial judge's decision to block its Living Infants Fairness Equality Act, also...

