Land Securities Sells 2 Retail Properties For $74M

By Andrew McIntyre (September 24, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Land Securities Group has sold a pair of retail parks in the U.K. for a combined £54.3 million (roughly $74.2 million), according to an announcement from the U.K. real estate firm Friday. Land Securities Group PLC, which also goes by Landsec, said it sold Derwent Howe Retail Park and Blackpool Retail Park, and said the sale price worked out to a 15% premium on the properties' March 2021 book value. Supermarket Income REIT purchased the Workington property while Columbia Threadneedle was the buyer for the Blackpool center. Landsec is based in London "In line with our strategy we have been increasing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS