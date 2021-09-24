Brand Owner Nears Ch. 11 Deal For Jessica Simpson Line

By Vince Sullivan (September 24, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Sequential Brands Group Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday that it's close to finalizing a deal with pop star Jessica Simpson to sell her the clothing line that bears her name as the court approved procedures for the company to sell its assets. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Joshua K. Brody of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP said significant progress had been made with Simpson to acquire the debtor's majority stake in With You Inc., which owns the Jessica Simpson brand jointly with the singer. "I'm hopeful that agreement will get finalized today," Brody said. "Assuming it does, we...

