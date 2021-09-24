GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (September 24, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stepped up efforts to obtain more disclosure on businesses' climate-related risks, and the Federal Trade Commission countered a company's bid to challenge the agency's authority. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. SEC Letters Urge More Climate Disclosure The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has begun rolling out letters nudging public companies to bolster their disclosures in financial filings related to climate-related risks, an apparent effort to set a higher bar for business in anticipation of the agency's long-awaited rulemaking on the matter....

