Philly Refinery Says Insurers Still Owe Coverage Of Fire Costs

By Rick Archer (September 24, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Former refinery operator PES Holdings has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to find its insurance carriers ignored the language of its insurance policy in an attempt to avoid paying the full amount they owed to cover the 2019 fire and explosion that put the operator out of business. In a partial summary judgment motion filed Thursday, PES asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein to find that Allianz Global Risks and more than 20 other companies violated the terms of PES' policy when they denied its claims. PES filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a June 2019 fire and...

