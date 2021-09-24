SEC Pays $36M To Tipster Who Was Also 'Culpable' In Scheme

By Al Barbarino (September 24, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that it has paid about $36 million to a whistleblower, even though the related order states that the individual delayed reporting their information for over five years and was "culpable" in the underlying scheme. In the announcement, the agency said the whistleblower "significantly contributed" to the success of an SEC enforcement action and a related action by another federal agency. They provided "crucial information on an illegal scheme" to staff at the agencies, which included "multiple meetings and the identification of key documents and witnesses," the SEC said. But the commission also took into...

